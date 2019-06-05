Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Humane Society of West Michigan Birthday Party Event

Join FOX 17 and The Humane Society of West Michigan for an exciting day of family fun with games, music, cake, and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and under 3 are free. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (616) 791-8089.

Please consider bringing a birthday present from their birthday wish list to help celebrate and continue their mission for another 100+ years.

  • Cat Toys
  • Catnip Bubbles
  • Chicken with Gravy Baby Food
  • Hot Dogs
  • Iams Kitten Food
  • Low or No Fat Yogurt
  • Oxbow Adult Rabbit Food
  • Oxbow Rabbit Treats
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • ​Wet Dog Food
  • Wubba Dog Toys
  • Monetary donations are always their most needed supply. As a 100% donor funded organization, they rely on the support of our incredible community to do the work they do every day.

Sunday, June 23, 2019
11am-3pm at HSWM

Their goal for the Birthday Party is to raise $5,000!
Please help them reach that goal by making a donation today here!

