Humane Society of West Michigan Birthday Party Event

Join FOX 17 and The Humane Society of West Michigan for an exciting day of family fun with games, music, cake, and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and under 3 are free. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (616) 791-8089.

Please consider bringing a birthday present from their birthday wish list to help celebrate and continue their mission for another 100+ years.

Cat Toys

Catnip Bubbles

Chicken with Gravy Baby Food

Hot Dogs

Iams Kitten Food

Low or No Fat Yogurt

Oxbow Adult Rabbit Food

Oxbow Rabbit Treats

Parmesan Cheese

​Wet Dog Food

Wubba Dog Toys

Monetary donations are always their most needed supply. As a 100% donor funded organization, they rely on the support of our incredible community to do the work they do every day.

Sunday, June 23, 2019

11am-3pm at HSWM

Their goal for the Birthday Party is to raise $5,000!

Please help them reach that goal by making a donation today here!