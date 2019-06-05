Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kevin Sprague’s seven goal night lifts Forest Hills Eastern in state semifinal

Posted 11:00 PM, June 5, 2019, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- The Forest Hills Eastern boys lacrosse team is headed to its first state championship appearance in program history thanks to the 9-6 win over East Grand Rapids on Wednesday night. Hawks sophomore Kevin Sprague scored seven goals to lead the way.

"I don't know, I don't know," Sprague laughed when asked how he had the night he did, "I got some good assists from my teammates."

"I've seen him off the field, I've seen him on the field," first-year head coach Zach Grusell said, "the kid never stops working and never stops improving, to see him step up in a moment like this is just phenomenal."

The Hawks will face Forest Hills Central in the state championship on Saturday afternoon.

