Living ‘Wizard of Oz’ book installed in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The “Wizard of Oz” exhibit in downtown Holland is expanding with a new “living book.”

The oversized open book was installed at Centennial Park on Wednesday. It sits alongside thousands of plants and a yellow brick road that leads to the Herrick District Library.

Eventually, six life-sized bronze sculptures will be placed along the yellow brick road at the library featuring Dorothy, Toto, the Tinman, the Cowardly Lion, fighting tree and flying monkey.

Allison Jesky, a Hope College horticulturist who came up with the idea, says her vision turned out perfect.

“It’s better than I had imagined. I have no complaints whatsoever, especially once the landscape is in, everything ties together, it’s going to be something very spectacular,” she said.