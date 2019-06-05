Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Living ‘Wizard of Oz’ book installed in Holland

Posted 7:48 PM, June 5, 2019, by

A living "Wizard of Oz" book installed on June 5, 2019 in Holland, Mich.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The “Wizard of Oz” exhibit in downtown Holland is expanding with a new “living book.”

The oversized open book was installed at Centennial Park on Wednesday. It sits alongside thousands of plants and a yellow brick road that leads to the Herrick District Library.

Eventually, six life-sized bronze sculptures will be placed along the yellow brick road at the library featuring Dorothy, Toto, the Tinman, the Cowardly Lion, fighting tree and flying monkey.

Allison Jesky, a Hope College horticulturist who came up with the idea, says her vision turned out perfect.

“It’s better than I had imagined. I have no complaints whatsoever, especially once the landscape is in, everything ties together, it’s going to be something very spectacular,” she said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.