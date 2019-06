LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot rolls over again, but one Michigan player did win $1 million in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot will be an estimated $530 at the next drawing of the multi-state lottery on Friday night. Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 25-37-46-48-68 and the yellow ball was 25.

Five people nationwide, including one in Michigan’s Macomb County, matched the five white balls and win $1 million. One of those five chose the “megaplier” and wins $2 million.