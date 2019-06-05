MSP troopers undergo Narcan training, saying ‘this could save lives’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBYVILLE, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, Allegan County is known for its crystal methamphetamine problem. However, the heroin epidemic is growing in the area too.

Wednesday, state troopers there decided to get trained on how best to tackle the problem.

“We’re trying to give some training to our local officers so that when they arrive on scene to an unconscious person they can recognize whether or not it is a drug overdose,” said MSP Wayland Post Lt. Michele Dunlap.

About a dozen troopers gathered at the Gun Lake Public Safety headquarters for a three-hour training on detecting the signs and symptoms associated with heroin and opioid use. They also learned about narcan and how and when to use it.

“It blocks the brain receptors that cause the overdose and kind of reverses the overdose,” Lt. Dunlap said.

Families Against Narcotics, also known as FAN, put on the workshop for the troopers.

Many of them walked away saying that it was beneficial and are now better equipped to handle these types of situations.

“This is very valuable training because this could save lives,” Lt. Dunlap said.