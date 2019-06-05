‘Peeping’ suspect arrested in Ottawa County

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been arrested in Ottawa County for allegedly peeping into a home and he may have been involved in similar instances on the other side of the state.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Captain Mark Bennett says that David Angelo Roberts, 27, of Holland Township, was arrested at his home Tuesday night. They believe that Roberts was involved in peeping in several homes in the area of the 1700 block of 104th Avenue on May 30. They now think Roberts may have been involved in other instances over the last four months in Ottawa County.

Investigators say that Roberts may also be involved in peeping cases near Livonia, Michigan, where he has family.

Roberts is currently being held on two counts of resisting arrest, which occurred during his arrest Tuesday night. Anyone with other information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.