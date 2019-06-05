Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

‘Peeping’ suspect arrested in Ottawa County

Posted 1:55 PM, June 5, 2019, by

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been arrested in Ottawa County for allegedly peeping into a home and he may have been involved in similar instances on the other side of the state.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Captain Mark Bennett says that David Angelo Roberts, 27, of Holland Township, was arrested at his home Tuesday night. They believe that Roberts was involved in peeping in several homes in the area of the 1700 block of 104th Avenue on May 30. They now think Roberts may have been involved in other instances over the last four months in Ottawa County.

Investigators say that Roberts may also be involved in peeping cases near Livonia, Michigan, where he has family.

Roberts is currently being held on two counts of resisting arrest, which occurred during his arrest Tuesday night.  Anyone with other information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.