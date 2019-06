× Police investigating shooting near downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting after a person showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called around 10:40 a.m. near Ionia Avenue SW and Logan Street on a report of shots being fired. The victim was at the hospital shortly after.

Information on what led up to the shooting wasn’t available.

The victim’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.