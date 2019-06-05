× South Haven nonprofits offer summer program

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. —A group of nonprofits have created a program to help kids participate in summer programs in South Haven.

The South Haven Kids’ Collaborative is offering a schedule of summer programs around te area through partnerships with local nonprofits and organizations.

A schedule of the programs can be found at:

South Haven elementary schools

South Haven Center for the Arts

Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum

South Haven Chamber of Commerce

South Haven Visitors Bureau

South Haven City Hall

Children can be registered for the program at:

Our Town Players

Forever Curious Children’s Museum

Foundry Hall

Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum

South Haven Center for the Arts

South Haven Yacht Club Junior Sailing

Anyone with questions can contact Kerry Hagy at 269-637-1040 or Zadie Jackson 269-637-3251.