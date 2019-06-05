South Haven nonprofits offer summer program
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. —A group of nonprofits have created a program to help kids participate in summer programs in South Haven.
The South Haven Kids’ Collaborative is offering a schedule of summer programs around te area through partnerships with local nonprofits and organizations.
A schedule of the programs can be found at:
- South Haven elementary schools
- South Haven Center for the Arts
- Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum
- South Haven Chamber of Commerce
- South Haven Visitors Bureau
- South Haven City Hall
Children can be registered for the program at:
- Our Town Players
- Forever Curious Children’s Museum
- Foundry Hall
- Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum
- South Haven Center for the Arts
- South Haven Yacht Club Junior Sailing
Anyone with questions can contact Kerry Hagy at 269-637-1040 or Zadie Jackson 269-637-3251.