South Haven nonprofits offer summer program

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. —A group of nonprofits have created a program to help kids participate in summer programs in South Haven.

The South Haven Kids’ Collaborative is offering a schedule of summer programs around te area through partnerships with local nonprofits and organizations.

A schedule of the programs can be found at:

  • South Haven elementary schools
  • South Haven Center for the Arts
  • Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum
  • South Haven Chamber of Commerce
  • South Haven Visitors Bureau
  • South Haven City Hall

Children can be registered for the program at:

  • Our Town Players
  • Forever Curious Children’s Museum
  • Foundry Hall
  • Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum
  • South Haven Center for the Arts
  • South Haven Yacht Club Junior Sailing

Anyone with questions can contact Kerry Hagy at 269-637-1040 or Zadie Jackson 269-637-3251.

