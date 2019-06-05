Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Van Buren Co.

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspected drug trafficker was arrested Wednesday after authorities recovered drugs and a gun while searching his home.

Authorities said the search came after a month of investigation into the suspect’s activity.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team searched a home on 24th Avenue in Covert Township, south of South Haven.

They found powdered cocaine, scales, packaging material and a loaded rifle.

The suspect was home at the time of the search, and was taken into custody on several felony drug and weapons charges.

