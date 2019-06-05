Tepper delivers walk-off hit as Grand Rapids Catholic Central advances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central junior Kyle Tepper knew he had to deliver.

"They walked our leadoff" Tepper said. "I was like you are putting me up so I am going to get a hit here."

After an intentional walk to Myles Beale, who delivered a 2-run single in the fifth to tie the game, Tepper singled to center to score Joe Collins with the winning run.

"He (Holland Christian starting pitcher Chris Mokma) threw me a ball and came right back and I put one right over the second baseman and won it so it is pretty exciting" Tepper added. "Felt like a million bucks I'm not going to lie I was pretty excited I was oh for three before that so it was probably the right move, but got it done."

The Cougars advance to play Portland in the super regional semifinal Saturday at Edwardsburg High School at 10 a.m..