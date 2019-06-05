× Undercover video shows animal abuse at Fair Oak Farms

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (FOX 59)– A disturbing video released by the Animal Recovery Mission shows animals being abused by employees at Fair Oaks Farms in northwestern Indiana.

The video is a result of an undercover investigation in Fair Oaks by ARM, which is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to eliminating extreme animal cruelty operations worldwide, according to its mission statement.

The organization released the following statement regarding the matter:

For the Fairlife label, Coca-Cola Corporation produces, markets and distributes milk products, both domestically and internationally. Every year, Fair Oaks Farms educates millions of people and provides daily tours at its dairies in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Fair Oaks Farms prides itself on complete transparency, representing the world of animal agriculture and humane treatment of animals. Fairlife states on its website that (the animals are), “Always in Good Hands” and “As dairy farmers, we treat our cows with the utmost care, because we know that their health and happiness are the foundation of our business.” Despite these claims, ARM witnessed and captured extreme and systematic abuse to the animals of Fair Oaks Farms. ARM considers its investigations to be the first realistic and honest audit of Fair Oaks Farms and the Fairlife Corporation.

Fair Oaks Farms Founder Mike McCloskey released a responding statement on the farm’s Facebook page.

In the statement, McCloskey said he is “disgusted” and takes full responsibility for the actions seen in the footage. McCloskey said there were five individuals in the video committing “instances of animal cruelty and despicable judgement.” He claims four were employees and the fifth was a third party truck driver who was there to pick up calves.

Of the four employees, three had already been terminated, before the farm was aware of the undercover investigation, after they were reported to management by coworkers, according to McCloskey’s statement. The statement says the other employee was terminated once Fair Oaks Farms saw ARM’s video.

McCloskey also says Fair Oaks Farms will reach out to the company that the truck driver works for to make them aware that the driver is no longer allowed on their farms.

McCloskey denied ARM’s claims that Fair Oaks Farms grows or sells drugs on their property. His statement also said the man shown using drugs in the video was turned in by his coworkers months ago, law enforcement was notified, and a police report is on file.

McCloskey’s statement said employees on Fair Oaks Farms go through “thorough training” regarding animal welfare. In addition, he said a third party review was requested and employees went through a “re-training process” once Fair Oaks Farms was made aware of ARM’s undercover investigation.

“A full investigation of all aspects of the video is underway,” according to the statement.

McCloskey went on to say, “I am and will continue to be deeply involved in the resolution of this matter, down to every one of our employees, so that I can guarantee that these actions never again occur on any of our farms.”

To read McCloskey’s full statement, click here.