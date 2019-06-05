× Woman extricated from vehicle after rollover crash in Ottawa Co.

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 2:22 p.m. on Cleveland Street near 80th Avenue in Polkton Township, west of Coopersville.

Authorities said the woman was going west when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the ditch, causing her vehicle to flip and come to rest on its top.

Emergency responders had to free her from the vehicle before she was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.