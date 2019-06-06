1 person seriously injured in GR shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- One person was seriously injured in a shooting overnight in Grand Rapids.

It happened in the area of Marshall and Temple on the city's southeast side around 2 a.m. Thursday. This is not far from where a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

A short time later, police found the victim outside the Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd SE.

No word on a suspect in this case or a description. If you know anything, call police.

