1 person seriously injured in GR shooting

Posted 4:19 AM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14AM, June 6, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- One person was seriously injured in a shooting overnight in Grand Rapids.

It happened in the area of Marshall and Temple on the city's southeast side around 2 a.m. Thursday. This is not far from where a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

A short time later, police found the victim outside the Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd SE.

No word on a suspect in this case or a description. If you know anything, call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

 

