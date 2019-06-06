Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 seriously injured in St. Joseph Co. crash

BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 10:46 a.m. Thursday on M-66 near Findley Road in Burr Oak Township, near Sturgis.

Authorities said an eastbound vehicle didn’t see a stop sign at the intersection, causing a crash with a vehicle going north on M-66.

Two people in the northbound vehicle were taken to Sturgis Hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be factors.

