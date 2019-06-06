Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Barry County awarded $300K for environmental cleanups

Posted 2:53 AM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:58AM, June 6, 2019

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) logo is displayed on a door at its headquarters on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HASTINGS, Mich. (AP) — Barry County will receive $300,000 in federal funds for cleanup of abandoned industrial and commercial properties.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it’s awarding the grant under a program that helps economically disadvantaged communities restore contaminated sites for reuse.

Barry County will use its funding to assess pollution levels at properties in downtown Hastings and determine whether cleanup is required before they can be redeveloped.

The county’s plans for the sites include new parks with connections to Hasting’s Riverwalk trail and affordable new housing constructed with help from other federal and state

