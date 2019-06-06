Breakfast fanatics don’t want to miss the Battle Creek Cereal Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Battle Creek is the birthplace of the cereal industry, and the city is once again inviting people from far and wide to celebrate the most important meal of the day with the Battle Creek Cereal Festival on June 8.

To start off the day, The Breakfast Table will run from 8-11 a.m. serving many varieties of cereal. There will also be a cook-off at 9:30 a.m. between local restaurants.

The breakfast will be followed by a family-friendly festival including a variety of local, regional and national entertainment, exciting children's activities, inflatables, vendors, demos and much more.

There will be a parade as well starting at 1 p.m.

For more details, visit battlecreeklive.com/cerealfest.