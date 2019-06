GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Allegan County investigators are asking for help in finding a stolen 1979 Corvette.

According to a post by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, the car was taken between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. from a home in Gun Plain Township. The classic car was on a flat-bed trailer, which was also taken.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 800-554-3633 or the Allegan County Sheriff at 269-673-0500, ext. 4219.