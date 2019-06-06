Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Double feature planetarium show at GRPM tonight

Posted 10:53 AM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, June 4, 2019

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is getting ready to wow audiences with an amazing indoor light show and the legendary sounds or classic rock with their first-ever double feature planetarium show on Thursday.

The Queen Light Show and Dark Side: The Light Show will be played back to back, all for the low price of $8 for the public and $4 for members.

The Queen Light Show will feature 10 of Queen's greatest hits with amazing light visuals coinciding to each song. The Dark Side will be set to Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" album.

The double feature planetarium show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at grpm.org or at the door.

