KENTWOOD, Mich -- It took more than 73 minutes, but Lauren Koczenasz finally broke through to give Forest Hills Central a lead against Midland Thursday night, the Rangers went on to win the regional title 2-0 at East Kentwood.

Kaitlyn Pointkowsky added some insurance with a header for a goal off a corner kick a few minutes later.

FHC will take on defending state champ Novi in the semifinals next Wednesday at Holt High School