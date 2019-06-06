GR Ballet & more to perform at Festival of the Arts this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 50 years, the creative spirit of Grand Rapids has come alive at the Festival of the Arts. From the musical acts and dancers to a celebration of food and crafts, everyone can find something to capture their interest this weekend.

Highlights of the weekend festivities include:

Opening ceremonies with Mayor Bliss on Friday, June 7 on Calder Stage at 7:30 p.m.

Dogs are allowed on leashes at Festival of the Arts

Several local food trucks will be participating in this year’s event and will be located on Monroe Center alongside the GRAM

Official Festival Beer – Amber of the Arts by Perrin Brewing – is available at several downtown bars and restaurants

16 food booths run by area non-profits featuring cultural foods and beverages

Free kids activities including Paint-In, Glue-In and more

50+ art sales tents on Calder Plaza

5 main stages and 5 pop-ups with music, theatre, and dance

A world premiere performance by the Grand Rapids Ballet on Saturday, June 8 on Calder Stage at 7 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Ballet will be performing at Festival of the Arts on June 8 at 7:30 p.m. on the Calder Stage at Calder Plaza.

Festival of the Arts will run from June 7-9. Get a full schedule at festivalgr.org.