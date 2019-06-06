Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GR man arrested on drug charges in Gaylord

Posted 5:50 PM, June 6, 2019, by

Drugs recovered during an arrest on June 5, 2019 in Gaylord, Mich. (Courtesy: Michigan State Police)

GAYLORD, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was arrested in Gaylord for allegedly having multiple drugs in his possession.

Authorities say they pulled a vehicle over around 8:10 p.m. on M-32 in Gaylord for a suspected insurance violation. The trooper found out the driver didn’t have a license and preceded to search the vehicle.

The search resulted in finding an ounce of cocaine, an ounce of crack and half an ounce of heroin.

Razak Visser, 24, was arrested on multiple felony drug charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.