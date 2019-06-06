× GR man arrested on drug charges in Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was arrested in Gaylord for allegedly having multiple drugs in his possession.

Authorities say they pulled a vehicle over around 8:10 p.m. on M-32 in Gaylord for a suspected insurance violation. The trooper found out the driver didn’t have a license and preceded to search the vehicle.

The search resulted in finding an ounce of cocaine, an ounce of crack and half an ounce of heroin.

Razak Visser, 24, was arrested on multiple felony drug charges.