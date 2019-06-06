GRPM planetarium features music by Queen & Pink Floyd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do Thursday, Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting a planetarium show set to music by Queen and Pink Floyd.

The doors of the museum open at 6:30 p.m. for The Queen of Light Show, which features Queen's hottest hits. The show comes to the Chaffee Planetarium from Longway Planetarium in Flint.

After that show, you can stay to see the Dark Side: The Light show which features Pink Floyd's iconic album and a one-of-a-kind light show featuring 4K visuals, LED lights, and surround sound.

Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased here.