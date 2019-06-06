Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPM planetarium features music by Queen & Pink Floyd

Posted 7:03 AM, June 6, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do Thursday, Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting a planetarium show set to music by Queen and Pink Floyd.

The doors of the museum open at 6:30 p.m. for The Queen of Light Show, which features Queen's hottest hits. The show comes to the Chaffee Planetarium from Longway Planetarium in Flint.

After that show, you can stay to see the Dark Side: The Light show which features Pink Floyd's iconic album and a one-of-a-kind light show featuring 4K visuals, LED lights, and surround sound.

Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.