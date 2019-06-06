× Hundreds attend CEO Summit in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of business leaders met in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday in an effort to help each other.

The inaugural CEO Summit brought executives together to share their knowledge on leadership, strategic planning, innovation and more.

Organizers say it’s to ensure the next generation can better understand what it takes to succeed.

“The whole point of our convening today was really a transfer of knowledge from one generation of leadership to the next,” said Rick Baker, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have a really dynamic business climate, and great businesses in Grand Rapids, and we want to make sure we have that continuity of leadership.”

Several speakers also touched on the importance of business leaders connecting with each other.

“Sometimes they feel a little bit alone, what they call the ‘imposter syndrome,’ Baker said. “’Do I really know what I’m doing?’ And ‘what if people found out that I don’t know what I’m doing?’

“That whole sense of security and having the opportunity to talk to others and find out you’re not the only one that feels that way, you don’t have to have all the answers.”