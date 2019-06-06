Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kearse signs with Lions, rekindles bad memories for Patricia

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse #15 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after scoring a 23 yard touchdown during Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed receiver Jermaine Kearse.

Kearse was added to the roster and Jordan Smallwood was released on Detroit’s third and final day of mandatory minicamp Thursday.

He had one of the most memorable catches in a Super Bowl four years ago while playing for the Seattle Seahawks against New England when Matt Patricia was its defensive coordinator. He made a 33-yard acrobatic catch after the ball bounced off his body four times with 1:06 left. The Patriots held on to win.

Patricia, in his second season as Detroit’s coach, says he and Kearse have joked about the play.

Kearse has 255 career catches for 3,290 yards and 17 touchdowns.

