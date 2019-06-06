Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man arrested for allegedly hitting cars with bat

A mug shot of Brent Bowler.

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly damaging vehicles with a bat and running away from authorities.

The incident happened at 10:24 p.m. near the intersection of Wise and Youngman roads in Eureka Township, near Greenville.

A resident called dispatchers and said a man was in the driveway hitting their vehicle with a bat. While authorities were on the way to the caller’s home, they received another report of a man in someone’s driveway smashing vehicles.

Upon arrival, authorities say 23-year-old Brent Bowler was aggressive and ran away from deputies carrying a bat. When he was eventually tracked down, authorities say he approached the deputies with the bat raised.

At that point, a deputy used a Taser on him and arrested him without further incident.

Bowler is charged with five counts of malicious destruction of property and two counts of restricting and obstructing an officer.

1 Comment

