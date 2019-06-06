Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man arrested for setting clothes on fire after argument

Posted 4:48 PM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, June 6, 2019

A mug shot of Geoffrey Conant.

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly starting a fire at his Montcalm County home after an argument.

The fire happened in May at a house on S Colonel Point near the intersection of E Pakes Road in Crystal Township, north of Carson City.

Authorities began their investigation after someone passing by saw the fire stopped to help and eventually called 911.

Investigators said the person who lived in the home came outside and made some attempts to put out the fire but went back inside before emergency responders arrived.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested the resident of the home, 36-year-old Geoffrey Conant. Investigators say the initial fire was set to consume household items and clothing and was likely the result of a domestic dispute.

Conant is charged with second-degree arson and arson of personal property. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

