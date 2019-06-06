Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man convicted of killing girlfriend’s two-year-old

Posted 3:55 PM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57PM, June 6, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter after “losing it” while watching her.

Rickey Whiteside was convicted Thursday afternoon of Murder, 1st degree and Child Abuse, 1st degree, according to the Kent County Prosecutor.

Whiteside was accused of striking Londyn Amir while he was watching her at the Lazy-T Hotel on Plainfield Avenue on April 29, 2018. Kent County responders found the girl unresponsive. She died on May 2, 2018.

Whiteside faces life in prison when sentenced at a later date.

1 Comment

