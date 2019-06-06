Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan House Republicans want sales tax at pump to go to roads

Posted 11:25 AM, June 6, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control Michigan’s House are proposing to boost road spending by dedicating much of the state’s 6 percent sales tax at the pump to the transportation budget.

Much of that money now goes to schools and municipalities. A House plan unveiled Thursday would earmark two-thirds of the sales tax to road construction.

It is House Republicans’ response to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s call to increase fuel taxes by 45-cents-a-gallon to raise roughly $2 billion more for roads. The move would have impacts on other parts of the state budget, such as schools and public universities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.