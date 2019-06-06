Morning Crew takes on West Michigan Cycleboat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGATUCK, Mich. -- If you are looking for a fun way to burn off some extra calories with friends or family, the West Michigan Cycleboat is now open for the season.

The company is under new management with a new boat, West Michigan Cycleboat is launching bookings for summer of 2019.

Guests are offered 1 hour and 45 minute cruises every odd hour 7 days a week. The boat can hold up to 12 people and costs $480 to rent plus $60 for captain.

You can book now at www.wmcycleboat.com or call (269) 220-0453.