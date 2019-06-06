Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

MSU expanding Medical Mile campus

Posted 7:34 PM, June 6, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State University is expanding its campus on the Medical Mile near downtown Grand Rapids.

The university announced Thursday it has signed a long-term lease to develop a second medical innovation building and parking structure at 400 Monroe Ave. NW.

When finished, the project will occupy approximate 200,000 square feet and have a 600-vehicle parking structure.

Developers say the building will connect academic medicine, health care delivery systems and industry partners to advanced health care.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.