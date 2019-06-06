× MSU expanding Medical Mile campus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State University is expanding its campus on the Medical Mile near downtown Grand Rapids.

The university announced Thursday it has signed a long-term lease to develop a second medical innovation building and parking structure at 400 Monroe Ave. NW.

When finished, the project will occupy approximate 200,000 square feet and have a 600-vehicle parking structure.

Developers say the building will connect academic medicine, health care delivery systems and industry partners to advanced health care.