Muskegon Heights Resident wants city to deal with smell from neighbor’s home

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich.--A Muskegon Heights woman says the smell coming from her neighbor's home has been a nuisance to her for years and she wants the city to do something about it.

Linda Keys says she dealt with the smell for years, often finding cat urine and feces in her front yard and garage.

"The cats come over from this house here. She got a routine time she feeds them, they come through go over there and feeds them and she has two or three of her own cats," says Keys of her neighbor, who she says feeds feral cats in the neighborhood.

Keys says those cats use the lawn as a litter box leaving behind a terrible odor.

"It is so loud and so awful that it gets in my clothes. Sometimes it smells like a dead animal sometimes," Keys says.

She says she's spoken to her neighbor many times about feeding the feral cats and the mess that is left behind, but it didn't help.

The sight and smell has not gone unnoticed throughout the neighborhood.

"It's a lot of cats, street cats, how you say alley cats but it's a bad smell ya know we try to keep it up together as with the community," says Corey Shields who's lived on the same street as Keys for three years.

Keys says she filed a nuisance report with the city two years ago, but nothing was resolved. So she filed another this past January.

"Nothing, no more than sending the letters out and come out and talk to her. They haven't done anything else with that," Keys says.

The City Manager told me there is no ordinance about the number of cats you can have and that animal control doesn't collect cats.

But we've found that there is a health sanitation ordinance that says: "animals kept or allowed within a dwelling shall not be permitted to create any unsafe, odorous, or unsanitary conditions."

But an unsanitary condition is exactly what Keys says she's dealing with it and she wants to the city to do something about it.

"I don't know where else to turn I pay taxes here. I'm buying my home. I'm a single parent I mean I shouldn't have to go through this here," says Keys.

The City Manager told me Thursday that she spoke with the city inspector about visiting key's neighbor again and they agreed to send her another nuisance letter.

But, Keys says that is not enough and is hoping the city will take further action to stop the smell from circulating during the upcoming summer months.