Narcotics detectives break up kerfuffle between dog, pig

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Van Buren County narcotics detectives ran into a unique situation when they went to investigate narcotics activity.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home on Dennis Sweet Drive near Mattawan.

When they arrived to the scene, they heard loud noises that sounded like animals in distress coming from the back yard. They also saw a woman with a wooden board from the area and walk into the driveway.

The woman told them the family’s dog had bitten a pig who wandered into the back yard and refused to let go. She said she tried to use the board to separate the animals, but that it didn’t work.

At that point, the detectives used non-lethal rounds to separate the animals. The pig ran into the woods and the dog returned to the home.

After the animal incident, the suspect the detectives went to the home to find pulled into the driveway. Authorities say the 28-year-old suspect began acting suspicious and refused to comply with orders to remove their hands from a hoodie pocket.

The suspect then became agitated and tried to strike the detectives, authorities say. After the suspect was restrained, investigators obtained a search warrant to go inside the home and found methamphetamine paraphernalia.

No arrests were made during the trip to the home, but authorities said they plan to charge the suspect with possession of methamphetamine and resisting and obstructing police officers.