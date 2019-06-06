Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

‘No body contact’ advisory issued for Grand River in Ionia County

Posted 9:07 AM, June 6, 2019, by

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – The Ionia County Health Department has issued a “No Body Contact” advisory with the Grand River due to elevated E. coli levels.

Officials say the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), formerly the DEQ, sampled the Grand River on June 3 in Portland at Kent Street and in Saranac at Bridge Street. Both locations showed high levels of E. coli bacteria.

The testing was done as part of an eight week study of E. coli on the Grand River.

The EGLE will be doing more tests on the river water. The Health Department will lift the advisory when levels drop.

Anyone with questions should contact the Ionia County Health Department.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.