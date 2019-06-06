‘No body contact’ advisory issued for Grand River in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – The Ionia County Health Department has issued a “No Body Contact” advisory with the Grand River due to elevated E. coli levels.

Officials say the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), formerly the DEQ, sampled the Grand River on June 3 in Portland at Kent Street and in Saranac at Bridge Street. Both locations showed high levels of E. coli bacteria.

The testing was done as part of an eight week study of E. coli on the Grand River.

The EGLE will be doing more tests on the river water. The Health Department will lift the advisory when levels drop.

Anyone with questions should contact the Ionia County Health Department.