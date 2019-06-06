North Muskegon wins second straight regional crown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- North Muskegon beat Houghton Lake 4-0 Thursday night at Western Michigan Christian to claim a second consecutive regional championship in girls soccer.

"Houghton Lake gave us a good game today, they gave us everything they had." Norsemen senior Kedal Hoppa said. "They weren't timid at all they gave us everything and we knew we had to work for it. Nothing's going to be given to us, so we're going to come out to every game, every practice and we're going to learn, we're going to get better and we're going to work hard because we want that state title."

The Norsemen scored two goals in the first half on their way to the win.

"This feels amazing" Sophie Mueller, who scored a goal and had an assist, said. "I can say it wasn't just my effort it was everyone on the team going hard, wanting to win it, got to want to win it is our motto and we proved that today."

North Muskegon awaits Friday's Kalamazoo Christian/Black River winner in next weeks state semifinals at Comstock Park.