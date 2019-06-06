Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police searching for missing out-of-town man

Posted 8:46 AM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49AM, June 6, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. -- A man staying in metro Grand Rapids ahead of a medical procedure is missing just before he was scheduled to go to the hospital.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says Eric Webb walked out of a hotel where he was staying without his wife. According to officers, the 45-year-old told his spouse he would wait for her around 4:00 a.m., before they left for the hospital.

Instead, surveillance cameras spotted him leaving the lobby, and walking east on 28th Street between Buchanan Avenue and South Division. Police say Webb's medical condition may be causing him to not think clearly.

Webb is 6'2" tall, weights 210 pounds, and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black/gray/red coat, shorts, white shoes, and a backpack.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.