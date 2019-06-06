Police searching for missing out-of-town man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- A man staying in metro Grand Rapids ahead of a medical procedure is missing just before he was scheduled to go to the hospital.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says Eric Webb walked out of a hotel where he was staying without his wife. According to officers, the 45-year-old told his spouse he would wait for her around 4:00 a.m., before they left for the hospital.

Instead, surveillance cameras spotted him leaving the lobby, and walking east on 28th Street between Buchanan Avenue and South Division. Police say Webb's medical condition may be causing him to not think clearly.

Webb is 6'2" tall, weights 210 pounds, and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black/gray/red coat, shorts, white shoes, and a backpack.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300.