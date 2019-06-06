Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

So many great things to choose from in Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Posted 12:11 PM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, June 6, 2019

For once, it looks like West Michigan’s weather is going to cooperate for some outdoor fun! If hanging in the heat isn’t your friend, don’t worry, a few indoor options, too. Here is a list of just some of the many memories your families can make.

Festival of the Arts, Grand Rapids: Friday, June 7-9

Movies on Monroe, Grand Rapids: Friday, June 7

Free Fishing Weekend

Free Kids Flicks, Celebration Woodland, Kentwood: June 7-Aug. 29

Princess Day at John Ball Zoo: Saturday, June 8

Kid’s Night, Berlin Raceway, Marne: Saturday, June 8

JAFAX, Grand Rapids: Friday, June 7-9

Newaygo County Kids’ Day: Saturday, June 8

National Cereal Fest, Battle Creek: Saturday, June 8

Rock the Block, Grand Rapids: Saturday, June 9

KIA Arts Fair, Kalamazoo : Friday June 7-8

Big Braid 7, Grand Rapids: Sunday, June 9

Summer of Brunch, Grand Rapids: Sunday, June 9

 

