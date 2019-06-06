So many great things to choose from in Todd’s Weekend Adventures

For once, it looks like West Michigan’s weather is going to cooperate for some outdoor fun! If hanging in the heat isn’t your friend, don’t worry, a few indoor options, too. Here is a list of just some of the many memories your families can make.

Festival of the Arts, Grand Rapids: Friday, June 7-9

Movies on Monroe, Grand Rapids: Friday, June 7

Free Fishing Weekend

Free Kids Flicks, Celebration Woodland, Kentwood: June 7-Aug. 29

Princess Day at John Ball Zoo: Saturday, June 8

Kid’s Night, Berlin Raceway, Marne: Saturday, June 8

JAFAX, Grand Rapids: Friday, June 7-9

Newaygo County Kids’ Day: Saturday, June 8

National Cereal Fest, Battle Creek: Saturday, June 8

Rock the Block, Grand Rapids: Saturday, June 9

KIA Arts Fair, Kalamazoo : Friday June 7-8

Big Braid 7, Grand Rapids: Sunday, June 9

Summer of Brunch, Grand Rapids: Sunday, June 9