Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Battle Creek mom sadden by paramedic’s sudden death, says he saved her life 5 times

Posted 6:46 PM, June 7, 2019, by

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — April VanValkenburg said she will never forget the time she met paramedic Kyle Lindsey. It was February 2015 and she was having a supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) attack for 45 minutes, which made her heartbeat abnormally high. She couldn’t see during the episode and had difficulty breathing by the time Kyle arrived.

“The paramedic who was with him was already getting me ready for the paddles, putting the stickers on my chest and Kyle was like 'she’s pregnant, just give me a second,'” April said.  “And I remember the whole time my mother and I were just begging for him to save the baby.”

Kyle did, she said. He got her heart stabilized which ultimately saved both of their lives. Dylan was born two weeks later.

“Actually the day that my son was born, I was telling one of the nurses of him saving the baby and she went downstairs and got Kyle and had him come up and meet Dylan,” April said as her voice began to shake. “So I’m actually glad he got to meet him. I almost named [Dylan]  after him.”

April was overcome with joy that day, she remembered. However, since Thursday, she’s been grieving. She learned on social media that Kyle had died.

“For people who only know him for being a hero,  it’s still devastating to the rest of us,” April said with tears in  her eyes. “Still devastating to everybody who’s life he touched, who he saved.”

Kyle was a paramedic with LifeCare and a firefighter with Leroy Township. April said everyone loved him because of his contagious positive spirit. Kyle saved her life four times since that first encounter in 2015. Whenever an ambulance pulled up to her home and he walked out, April immediately felt better she said.

“The last time he saved me I was back in SVT two months ago. He came in my apartment [and] as he was coming and I saw him and I said ‘Hey Kyle do you remember me? You saved my life,'” April said smiling. “He said ‘let’s see if I can do again.’”

Kyle's cause of death has not been released at this time. However his obituary states that he died Wednesday in his home.

“The world will be a darker place without Kyle in it,”  April said. “He was the best at his job.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.