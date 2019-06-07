Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Chemical leak sends 2 to hospital in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a chemical spill at a business in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 9:59 a.m. at a business at 3600 Alvan Rd.

Police said a 55-gallon drum of trimethyl phosphate was punctured and leading inside of a trailer.

The Kalamazoo County hazmat team was able to contain the leak to the inside of the trailer. Police said windy conditions caused fumes to blow to a nearby business, causing two people to be hospitalized due to minor issues related to exposure to the fumes

