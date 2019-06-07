Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Festival of the Arts celebrates 50 years in Grand Rapids

Posted 9:06 AM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33AM, June 7, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Festival of the Arts is celebrating 50 years of community art, music, dance and food in West Michigan.

It starts Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown Grand Rapids.

People running it say everyone is welcome to come and experience the artistic talent west Michigan has to offer.

Everything is free from ballet to exhibitions and even activities for your kids.

There will be more 100 bands performing throughout the weekend as well.

Revival the band:

Festival of the Arts will run from June 7-9. Get a full schedule at festivalgr.org. 

