Free fishing, open access to ORV trails and state parks this weekend

MICHIGAN - The Michigan DNR is encouraging people to get outdoors this weekend offering free access to state parks, ORV trails, and fishing without a license.

June 8th and 9th, you can enjoy Free Fishing Weekend on all Michigan waters for any and all species. Keep in mind, all fishing regulations still apply. More than 40 events and fishing tournaments have been scheduled throughout the state to help both beginners and professionals celebrate the occasion. Brian Gunderman with the Dept. of Natural Resources says the weekend is to get people 'hooked' on fishing to help aid aquatic habitat conservation.

"There's been a long-term decline with fishing licenses across the nation, so we’re trying to get more people involved in fishing, and that’s important because it’s not only good for an individual’s health, but also the health of the eco-system," Gunderman said.

Fish populations throughout the state are doing well according to the DNR, encouraging anglers of all skill levels to grab a pole and give it a try.

"All you really need is a pole, worms, a bobber and a hook," Gunderman said. "Looks like it'll be a beautiful weekend so make sure to get out there and enjoy yourselves."

In addition to free fishing, you do not need a recreation passport to access state parks this weekend. You can also access ORV trails without a trail pass.