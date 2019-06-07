Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Nix! Nix is a 10-month-old Mountain Cur mix that came to HSWM from another area shelter. She is friendly with new people and is looking for a home in which she can be the only pet. Nix is very unique looking and is sure to make you smile.

Birthday Party

On June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. join the HSWM for an exciting day of family fun with games, music, cake, and ice cream. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and kids under 3 are free. Purchase tickets online or by calling (616)-791-8089.

Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

HSWM running an adoption special through June 30 where all adult cats have a reduced adoption fee of $15.

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.