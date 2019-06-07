Grand Rapids Catholic Central finds its stride in the state tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Catholic Central baseball team has upped its game in the state tournament.

"We are just confident, confident and a lot excitement" junior outfielder Kyle Tepper said. "The guys who aren't playing are getting the job done they are getting the job done for us too in the background."

Among Catholic Central's wins in the tourney are a 9-1 win over 3rd ranked East Grand Rapids in the district final behind a complete game 2-hitter from Joe Collins and beating 4th ranked Holland Christian and Marlins 12th round pick Chris Mokma Wednesday in the regional, Ben Joppich well for the Cougars in the 3-2 win.

CC dropped its final four regular season games, but have now won three straight in postseason play and find themselves headed to the super regional Saturday at Edwardsburg to play Portland at 10 a.m.. Otsego meets Lakeshore at 12:30 p.m. in the other half with the winners meeting at 3 p.m. for a trip to East Lansing and the division two state semifinals.