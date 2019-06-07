Grand Rapids finally hits 80 degrees

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s been a rather cool spring and early summer here in the Grand Rapids area. Temperatures for the month of May averaged 1.7° below normal, and are so far running 1.4° below normal for the month of June. Furthermore, it’s been a long wait to reach our first 80 degree day of the season. Normally, our first 80° reading happens sometime in late April or early May.

However, that milestone is being reached today for the first time in 2019. In fact, our 2:00 P.M. temperatures show we’ve finally done it in Grand Rapids!

According to the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids, this is the first time we’ve officially hit 80° since October 9, 2018. That’s 241 days ago!

So June 7, 2019 will go down in history as one of the latest 80°+ highs in history. Here’s how we rank on the all-time list:

If you like the warm weather, it looks like it will continue for one more day before cooler, wetter weather moves in on Sunday. Be sure to keep it tuned to FOX 17 for further updates!