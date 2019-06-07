× Granger Smith cancels performance at Birthday Bash after loss of son

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A country music star will not be performing this weekend at the B93 Birthday Bash after the death of his son this week.

Granger Smith announced Thursday that his three-year-old son died in a tragic accident. Organizers of the annual concert announced Friday morning that Smith would not be playing at the concert at Fifth Third Ballpark on Saturday night.

Jimmie Allen will perform during Smith’s planned time slot.