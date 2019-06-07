Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Granger Smith cancels performance at Birthday Bash after loss of son

Posted 11:02 AM, June 7, 2019, by

Granger Smith and son on Instagram

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A country music star will not be performing this weekend at the B93 Birthday Bash after the death of his son this week.

Granger Smith announced Thursday that his three-year-old son died in a tragic accident.  Organizers of the annual concert announced Friday morning that Smith would not be playing at the concert at Fifth Third Ballpark on Saturday night.

Jimmie Allen will perform during Smith’s planned time slot.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.