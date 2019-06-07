× Here’s what your side of the bed says about you

(FOX NEWS) — Whether you’re a lefty or a righty, a new survey says your favorite side of the bed reveals a lot about you.

According to the study from OnePoll, our preference for where we sleep tends to correlate with our personality traits. People who sleep on the left side of the bed consider themselves more left-brained, while people who sleep on the right side are more right-brained.

The survey shows left side sleepers tend to like oldies music, dramatic movies and beer. On the other hand, right side sleepers prefer hard rock, action films and wine.

The data also translates to political opinions, finding those who sleep on the left are more likely to lean left politically, whereas those who prefer the right side are generally more conservative.

No matter which side you choose, make sure to get the recommended eight hours of shut-eye per night, so you don’t wake up on the wrong side of the bed.