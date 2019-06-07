Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Here’s what your side of the bed says about you

Posted 8:23 AM, June 7, 2019, by

Tired black woman sleeping and looking very comfortable in her bed

(FOX NEWS) — Whether you’re a lefty or a righty, a new survey says your favorite side of the bed reveals a lot about you.

According to the study from OnePoll, our preference for where we sleep tends to correlate with our personality traits. People who sleep on the left side of the bed consider themselves more left-brained, while people who sleep on the right side are more right-brained.

The survey shows left side sleepers tend to like oldies music, dramatic movies and beer. On the other hand, right side sleepers prefer hard rock, action films and wine.

The data also translates to political opinions, finding those who sleep on the left are more likely to lean left politically, whereas those who prefer the right side are generally more conservative.

No matter which side you choose, make sure to get the recommended eight hours of shut-eye per night, so you don’t wake up on the wrong side of the bed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.