Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 7

1. Tee off for a good cause this weekend at the Golf Fore Vets fundraiser in Muskegon County.

The four-person scramble is set for 8:30 Saturday morning at Westwind Golf Course in Fruitport Township. This is the second year for the event, which is hosted by the non-profit Warrior Brotherhood Veterans Motorcycle Club.

All the money raised goes to local veterans and their families.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start set for 9.

2. City Built Brewing is celebrating two years in business. On Saturday they're hosting Bridge Blast, taking place on the 6th Street Bridge and Park.

There will be family-friendly activities, a .1K Dog Walk, photobooths, barre classes, and of course beer.

Bridge Blast admission is $15 and just $50 for VIP.

Learn more about the event on their Facebook page.

3. The Allegiant Base at Ford International Airport opened this week and brought two airplanes along with it.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday. The partnership also brought 66 new jobs and a $42 million investment in the airport. Plus there are now two non-stop flights to Nashville, Tennessee, and Savannah, Georgia.

Allegiant already flies nonstop from Grand Rapids to Phoenix, Orlando, and Vegas.

The airline has been a hub at GRR for 10 years.

4. An Internet company is looking to hire someone who can ditch their smartphone. Frontier Bundles will pay you $1,000 to swap it out for a flip phone for one week.

The only catch is you have to document your entire experience, including how long it takes to complete daily tasks such as texting and checking email.

The company will give the brave soul a physical map, a phone book, and a couple 90's CDs as a survival kit.

Apply at Frontier Bundles website.

5. Craving something sweet to start off your weekend? It might be your lucky day because it's National Donut Day.

The food holiday was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor Donut Lassies, women who served the fried cakes to soldiers during World War One.

Dessert shops around the country are celebrating the occasion with some sweet deals. Head to Dunkin' to get a free doughy treat with the purchase of a beverage.

If you can't spare a cent, Krispy Kreme has got you covered. The popular chain is giving away one free donut to anyone who pops in.

Walmart also is getting in on the action. Stop by the bakery section to snag a free glazed donut.