NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday night after a crash in Muskegon County.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Seminole Road and Seaway Drive.

Police said a motorcyclist tried to stop for a red light and lost control. Speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Police couldn’t specify on the motorcyclist’s condition.