Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Muskegon man gets 8 years on weapons charges

Posted 3:50 PM, June 7, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for having his girlfriend buy firearms and ammunition for him.

Authorities say 39-year-old Bobby Pollard couldn’t buy weapons because he is a convicted felon, so he had his girlfriend buy four guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition for him. He was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He will serve 103 months in prison and three years of court supervision following his release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.