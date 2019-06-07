× Muskegon man gets 8 years on weapons charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for having his girlfriend buy firearms and ammunition for him.

Authorities say 39-year-old Bobby Pollard couldn’t buy weapons because he is a convicted felon, so he had his girlfriend buy four guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition for him. He was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He will serve 103 months in prison and three years of court supervision following his release.