Newaygo Co. man wins $2 million in lottery

LANSING, Mich. – A Newaygo County man credits a traffic jam and a ray of sunshine in netting him a $2 million lottery jackpot.

The 56-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he was returning to work after making a delivery when he got stopped in traffic near the BP gas station at 1028 West Main Street. So, he stopped to buy a couple Cashword tickets, but the 100X The Cash tickets caught his eye.

“As the clerk was getting my tickets, the sun hit the front of the 100X The Cash ticket just right and it sparkled and caught my eye, so I asked for one of those too,” the man told lottery officials. “I got to my truck and scratched the ticket off. When I saw I had a winner, I ran back inside and right away the clerk asked if I was all right. I showed her the ticket and she started crying. Neither of us could believe I had a $2 million winner!”

He says that his wife didn’t believe him right off and made him go back to the station to verify the ticket was a winner.

The man claimed his prize in Lansing on Wednesday. He chose the one-time lump sum of $1.3 million. He told the lottery that he plans to pay bills, buy a new car and save for retirement.