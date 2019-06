× Portage officer stops to help woman in wheelchair

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage police officer helped get a woman who uses a wheelchair home Friday after seeing her sitting on the sidewalk.

A department Facebook post said officer Burleson stopped to check on the woman after seeing her sitting in a wheelchair on the sidewalk.

She told him she had a medical condition and was stopping to rest on her way home.

Burleson offered to push her the rest of the way home, and she gladly accepted.